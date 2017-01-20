To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal

Job Title

Marketing Writer / Producer

Requisition Number

16-01427

Area of Interest

Digital

Position Type

Full-time

Job Information

MARKETING WRITER/PRODUCER

Reporting to: Senior Marketing Manager.

Default shift: 3:00pm — 11:30pm.

Primary Duties:

Writes, produces, and edits daily news topical spots.

Writes and produces daily live newsbrief cut-ins.

Supports the marketing of daily news content using social media (including dedicated video, when appropriate/possible).

Attends daily news editorial meetings as the Marketing representative.

Writes, produces, and edits special report spots.

Secondary Responsibilities:

Supports the creation of newscast graphics and special graphics requests (image editing/manipulation, captioning, etc.)

Supports the creation of other miscellaneous graphics (for on-air, digital, Sales, etc.).

Edits and tags spots.

Supports the scheduling of daily promotion logs.

Supports the planning and execution of promotion shoots.

Supports other department functions (outside media, community events, press releases, etc.).

Performs other responsibilities and tasks as assigned.

Works additional or differing hours as needed.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal