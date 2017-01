MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers from the Meriden Police Department are now trained in the use of Narcan.

They have gone through training to teach them how to use the life-saving drug, which can reverse a drug overdose. Police officers get that training because they are so often first to arrive at the scene of an emergency.

More than 800 people died of drug-related overdoses in Connecticut last year. That’s more than twice the number of people killed in car accidents.