Milford police arrest woman for identity theft

MILFORD, Conn (WTNH)– Milford police have arrested a woman after she allegedly stole someone’s identity.

Police say they have arrested 49-year-old Jennifer D’Amico of Stamford in regards to an active warrant on Wednesday. They say D’Amico is accused of using a victim’s identity and credit to maintain a property that was rented for income.

Police say D’Amico is being charged with first-degree identity theft and criminal impersonation.

According to officials, D’Amico is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.