New Haven Police search for man involved in bank robbery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are searching for a man involved in a bank robbery Friday.

Officials say they were called to the Wells Fargo Bank on Church Street shortly after noon on Friday. They say the bank had been robbed twice without violence. According to police, the robber passed a note to the teller demanding money, but no weapon was displayed.

According to officials, the thief is being described as a white heavy-set man with a full, dark-colored beard and glasses. They say he was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and dark colored pants. We’re told he was carrying a dark-colored backpack or similar type bag.

Investigators say he left the bank and fled in an unknown direction. According to detectives, the investigation is ongoing.