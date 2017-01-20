New London Police perform alcohol compliance checks

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department has conducted alcohol compliance checks on 11 locations that sell alcohol beverages within the city.

In conjunction with the New London Community and Campus Coalition and the Southeastern Regional Action Acouncil, the New London Police Department checked 11 establishments. Of the 11 establishments, two were cited for sale of alcohol of a minor. Officials say The Wine Merchant on Broad Street and the Globe Spirit Shop on Green Street were both cited for sale of alcohol to a minor. Both clerks were issued a summons to appear in court in February. Both establishments will also be reffered to the State of Connecticut Liquor Control for further proceedings.

New London Police checked the following establishments and found they were in compliance:

The Liquor Closet on Broad Street

on Broad Street Honey Bee Farms on Broad Street

on Broad Street Thames River Greenery on State Street

on State Street Eric’s Liquor Store on Broad street

on Broad street Yellow Front Package Store on Colman Street

on Colman Street Hartling’s Package Store on Mantauk Avenue

on Mantauk Avenue Ocean Discount Wine and Spirits on Montauk Avenue

on Montauk Avenue The Packy on Bank Street

on Bank Street The Universal Store on Williams Street

New London Police say the establishments listed above verified the minor’s age appropriately and refused them sales.