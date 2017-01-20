New study points to new screening option for men suspected of having prostate cancer

By Published:

A potential prostate cancer screening test that could prevent men from undergoing an unnecessary procedure.

(ABC News) – Prostate cancer screening for men 50 and older, a mainstay of the annual check-up, intended to thwart one of the most common cancers for men in America.

But one test for prostate cancer, the prostate serum antigen, or PSA test, can often leave men with a nerve-wracking choice.

To wait and see or to undergo an invasive biopsy that can have serious side effects.

Now, new research points to the possibility of a third option, a non-invasive scan that could help one in four men avoid a biopsy.

A team of researchers from Institutions around the country studied more than 500 men with suspected prostate cancer to see how an MRI stacked up against two tried and tested biopsy methods.

They found that the MRI actually had a better chance of ruling out cancer than what’s now used in clinics, meaning that if there’s no concerning cancer on your MRI, you don’t need to worry.

More research is still needed.

But the hope is that this new test could spare men from being subjected to unnecessary procedures.

