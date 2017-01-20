PD: Watertown school bus involved in crash

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown police and fire are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus.

Police tell News 8 the accident happened around 4 p.m. Friday at Buckingham Street and Nova Scotia Hill Road.

The Watertown Schools Superintendent’s Office says the bus was taking students home from the John Trumbull Primary School on Buckingham Street. They could not say how many students were on the bus, but they did tell us that none of the students were hurt.

There is no word on if anyone in the other car sustained any injuries.

Stay with News 8 for updates.