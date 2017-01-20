Pet of the Week: Callie

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a cute American Pit Bull Terrier named Callie.

Callie is a gentle and somewhat timid girl, but she would fit best in a family with older children.

For more information on Callie, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.