Suffield Police arrest man accused of stealing over $1400 in blood test strips

SUFFIELD, Conn (WTNH) – Suffield Police arrest a man accused of stealing more than $1400 worth of blood test strips over the summer. According to investigators, 24-year-old Gavin Walker was arrested on a warrant submitted on August 16. Police say Walker brought $1466.91 worth of blood test strips to the counter of the CVS, and then took off without paying for them. After sending out a press release with picture of the suspect, Walker was identified by police in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Walker was taken into custody on Thursday without incident. He is charged with 4th degree larceny and was held on a $5000 bond.

