Police pursuit on I-395 ends in arrest in Lisbon

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have made an arrest in connection with a high speed pursuit along Interstate 395 in Lisbon early Friday morning.

At 4:55 a.m, Troopers began pursuit of a driver travelling dangerously fast on the northbound side of I-395 through Lisbon. State Police followed the vehicle, and ultimately were able to bring the driver to a stop. More specific details have not yet been released.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, has been placed under arrest. Troopers are still on the scene conducting their investigation. It is unclear what specific charges the driver will face.

State Police tell News 8 they will release additional details about this pursuit upon conclusion of their initial investigation.

News 8 will update this story with additional information as soon as it becomes available.