Shooting investigation underway in Winsted, victim flown to hospital

By Published:
Winsted

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Winsted are currently investigating a shooting , that sent the victim to the hospital via Life Star.

According to the Republican-American, a man was shot in the chest Thursday night after a shooting at 20 Rock Street. Right now it’s unclear who the victim is or their condition.

Police are also not saying if their is a suspect in custody or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 8 for updates on this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

 

 

 

 

