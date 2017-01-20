Suffield man arrested after allegedly stealing car from former employer

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Suffield Police Department says they have arrested a man after he allegedly stole a car from his former employer on Thursday.

According to Suffield Police, they received a complaint from the owner of Suffield Autoworks saying that a vehicle had been stolen from her property and was being operated by a former employee. Police say they located the vehicle a short time later in Enfield.

Police say 44-year-old David McFarlane of Enfield, was arrested after a Massachusetts Police K9 tracked him from the vehicle. Officials say the suspect was taken into custody without incident. After an investigation, officers say they learned that McFarlane also violated a protective order.

According to officials, McFarlane is being charged with third-degree larceny of a motor vehicle and a criminal violation of a protective order. They say he is being held on a $7,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Enfield Superior Court on Friday, January 20, 2017.