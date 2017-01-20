Teen arrested in connection to woman’s shooting death

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting death of a young mother.

Police say 26-year-old Elianna Cruz, of Stamford, was sitting in her boyfriend’s car outside a restaurant on Jan. 7 when three people passed it and one of them fired several shots. Cruz was hit in the head. Police say the group was targeting Cruz’s boyfriend and she was an innocent bystander. The boyfriend was not injured.

Cruz died at Bridgeport Hospital on Jan. 11.

Police reviewed surveillance videos before arresting the suspect. The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2jwJVkP ) reports that police will not release the boy’s name unless he is charged as an adult.

Cruz leaves behind three children, whose father died in a car accident last year.

