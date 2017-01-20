West Hartford Police investigate restaurant burglary

West Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford Police are investigating a burglary at a popular restaurant on Friday.

Police say Goldberg’s Bagels on New Britain Avenue was burglarized. Employees say they arrived in the morning and found the rear door of Goldberg’s with damage. According to police, the rear door knob and hardware on the back door was destroyed and removed.

After checking the business, employees say they realized the cash register was missing, however nobody knows how much money was left in the register overnight. Employees say they are still trying to figure out if other items from inside the business were tampered with or taken.

Anyone with any information is asked to call West Hartford Police Department.