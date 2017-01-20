West Hartford Police investigate restaurant burglary

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - West Hartford police (WTNH)
- FILE - West Hartford police (WTNH)

West Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford Police are investigating a burglary at a popular restaurant on Friday.

Police say Goldberg’s Bagels on New Britain Avenue was burglarized. Employees say they arrived in the morning and found the rear door of Goldberg’s with damage. According to police, the rear door knob and hardware on the back door was destroyed and removed.

After checking the business, employees say they realized the cash register was missing, however nobody knows how much money was left in the register overnight. Employees say they are still trying to figure out if other items from inside the business were tampered with or taken.

Anyone with any information is asked to call West Hartford Police Department.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s