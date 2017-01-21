Abortion issue to be raised at Connecticut statehouse

State Capitol building in Hartford. (File)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The abortion issue is being raised at the Connecticut state Capitol this session, after years of little to no debate on the subject.

Seven Democratic women lawmakers are hosting a news conference Monday to introduce a package of five bills they say are designed to keep Connecticut as a pro-choice state and protect a variety of women’s health rights.

Four Republicans have proposed legislation that would require an ultrasound procedure prior to terminating a pregnancy. Legislation has also been proposed that would require parents and guardians to be notified before a minor seeks to terminate a pregnancy.

NARAL Pro Choice Connecticut has said it’s concerned by the number of lawmakers recently elected who oppose abortion rights, saying state politicians have previously shown there’s broad bipartisan support for access to abortion.

