Former Pres. Obama spends time off

(WTNH) — Former President Obama is spending his first day off in California. Obama and the former first family landed in California Friday night, but their vacation was off to a rocky start. Officials say the Obama’s were supposed to land in Palm Springs, but bad weather forced the plane to land at the March Air Force Base in Riverside instead.

If you want to stay up to date on the former President’s social media, his handle has changed. President Obama used to tweet under the @POTUS handle, which stands for President of the United States. His tweets have been archived under the handle @POTUS44. He and his staff will now tweet from the handle @BarackObama.

President Trump will now inherit the @POTUS Twitter handle. Sources say he will also keep his original handle @RealDonaldTrump as well.