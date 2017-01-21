Lawmakers to question plan to end child welfare oversight

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawmakers say they have many questions about a revised agreement that could finally end federal oversight of Connecticut’s child welfare agency.

The new exit plan, ordered by a federal judge in September, replaces a previous one filed in 2004.

The plan mandates the minimum amount the state must spend on the Department of Children and Families — something the General Assembly cannot change. This comes as Connecticut faces a projected $1.5 billion budget deficit in the new fiscal year.

The Democratic co-chairwoman of the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee questions how long this process will take.

Rep. Toni Walker‘s committee on Monday will hold a hearing and vote on the revised exit plan. It will take effect unless it’s rejected by a three-fifths majority in both the House and Senate.

