Man arrested for gun and narcotics in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police say they have arrested a man after they found him with a gun and narcotics on Friday.

Officers say they were conducting an investigation in the West End of Hartford in response to a recent increase of firearm-related incidents within the North District of Hartford. They say they saw a vehicle parked on Sisson Avenue which they say is a known location for illegal narcotic and firearm related activity.

The officers say as they approached the vehicle, the front passenger, identified as 39-year-old Howard King of Hartford exited the vehicle, pushed officers and immediately fled on foot. According to officials, King was arrested after a brief foot pursuit near Fales Street. Officers say they determined King had two outstanding arrest warrants in the State of Connecticut for violation of probation.

According to investigators, King also was in possession of crack cocaine and heroin that they say was packaged for street-level sales.

Hartford Police Department Officers say they teamed up with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to search an apartment on Sisson Avenue. Investigators say they were granted consent to search by the only resident in the apartment. During the search, agents say they found one Smith and Wesson .22 caliber pistol with 11 live rounds. They say they also found numerous items used to manufacture and package heroin.

According to investigators, the recovered firearm was determined to be stolen from Weybridge, Vermont, during a home invasion in 2013. Investigators say King, who also goes by the nickname “Wow” is a convicted felon with numerous prior firearm-related arrests within the City of Hartford.

Agents say they recovered one Smith and Wesson .22 caliber pistol with 11 live rounds, various narcotic paraphernalia and packaging, one plastic bag with crack cocaine inside and nine purple wax sleeves with heroin inside.

According to police, King is being charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, violation of a protective order, interfering with police, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession of a drug factory, and possession of paraphernalia.