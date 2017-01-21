Man recovering after early morning shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.

According to police, officers found a man on the grass near Lamberton Street around 2:45 Saturday morning. They say the man had been shot several times. Officers say the victim, 45-year-old Abraham Colon Rodriguez of New Haven was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Hospital officials say Rodriguez is in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (203) 946-6304. They say calls can be made anonymously.