Newtown police investigating armed robbery

By Published:
police lights

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station late Friday night.

Police said there were two suspects that stole cash from a register inside the Citgo gas station located at 151 South Main Street.

Police said both suspects were armed with handguns.

One suspect was described as a white male and the other suspect was described as a black male according to police.

Newtown police said nobody was injured.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Newtown Police Department at 203-426-5841.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s