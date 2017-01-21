Newtown police investigating armed robbery

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station late Friday night.

Police said there were two suspects that stole cash from a register inside the Citgo gas station located at 151 South Main Street.

Police said both suspects were armed with handguns.

One suspect was described as a white male and the other suspect was described as a black male according to police.

Newtown police said nobody was injured.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Newtown Police Department at 203-426-5841.