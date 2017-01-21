Police searching for man who shot at Norwich officers

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich and Connecticut State Police are searching for a man who they say shot at officers on Saturday evening.

According to Norwich Police, two officers stopped at Harry’s Occum Deli. While one officer was inside, the other notice a man dressed in all black standing outside. As he approached the officer noticed a firearm and that’s when the suspect took off over the Occum Reservoir Bridge. As police pursued the suspect, they were fired at by the suspect. The officers then returned fire.

Norwich Police believe that the suspect was hit, but lost him in the Main Street and Versailles Road area. State Police and Norwich Police have set up a perimeter and are actively searching for the man who was described as wearing all black apparel and a hood.

The officers who were shot at were not injured. Norwich Police has confirmed that four K-9 are currently tracking the suspect.

Police urge citizens who may have information on this incident to call 911.