Rough weather heading towards Connecticut

The rain has departed but the fog has moved in. We’ll be dealing with patchy dense fog for much of the morning but it will eventually burn off and temperatures will certainly respond to a touch of sunshine this afternoon as we’re expecting our highs to be in the low 50s.

We’ll stay dry for the rest of the day today and for the morning on Sunday but then more wet weather will invade the state. Sunday into Tuesday with what is the “strongest” storm of the season so far.

We’ll break this storm into 3 parts; Wind (coastal flooding), Rain (road ponding) and light wet snow.

Wind: Winds will gradually increase from the ENE direction Sunday into Tuesday. Here’s the breakdown:

Sunday afternoon: ENE 5-10 MPH Gusts to 20 MPH

Sunday evening: ENE 10-20 MPH Gusts to 30 MPH

Overnight Sunday/Monday morning: ENE 20-30 MPH Gusts to 40 MPH

Monday afternoon/evening: ENE 25-40 MPH Gusts to 50-60 MPH, especially along the shoreline

Tuesday morning: NE 10-20 MPH Gusts 25 MPH

Tuesday afternoon: NE 5-15 MPH

With these strong winds, scattered power outages are likely. Also, both high tide cycles Monday need to be watched closely for residents along the immediate shoreline. Tides will likely run a foot or so higher than normal. High tide times are 5-8 AM Monday morning and 6-9PM Monday evening.

Rain:

Sunday will feature a few afternoon/evening scattered showers but it will not be an all day washout by any means. The best chance for a few showers will be along the shoreline as a system slides just to our south but close enough to brush us with some light rain from time to time.

Overnight Sunday features a few showers or sleet in the hills but not much. However, late morning on Monday into the afternoon and evening is when we’re expecting the “worst” weather conditions.

Heavy rain is expected Monday afternoon into the evening. It may start as a brief period of wet snow in the NW hills. Visibility will be reduced at times and ponding is possible on the roads. Nothing we haven’t seen before so just take it easy on your way home from work on Monday. Also, hold on to your steering wheel a little tighter with those strong winds! 😉

The rain will lighten up overnight Monday into Tuesday before tapering off midday. We’re expecting 1-2 inches of rain when all is said and done. This will be very beneficial for our drought numbers!

Snow/ice:

Can’t rule out a few ice pellets or wet snowflakes Sunday evening but we’re not expecting any accumulations as surface temperatures will be well above 32°F. The best chance to see “accumulating snow” would be Monday afternoon/evening for the highest elevations of CT in the NW hills, but with the likely forecast track of the storm, there’s a good chance it will just be too warm to see anything significant at this point.

Below is what one of our computer models is outputting before any snow changes over to all rain:

