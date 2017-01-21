Route 80 in East Haven reopens after fire

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 80 in East Haven has reopened after it was closed for a brief time on Saturday afternoon following a house fire.

According to the East Haven Fire Department Twitter, the fire was called in around 1:30 p.m.

East Haven Fire Chief Doug Jackson says the fire happened at 198 Foxon Road in the basement. He says there was significant damage to the house.

According to officials, the tenants weren’t home when the fire started. They say one of the tenants opened the door of the house to find the smoke.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental. They say there were no injuries. According to investigators, the fire department brought out two cats from the fire and tried to resuscitate them, but they didn’t survive.

