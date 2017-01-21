Throwing a Super Bowl Party doesn’t Mean You Have to Break Your Diet— Try this Yummy Hummus Recipe!

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Having a super bowl party doesn’t mean you have to give up on those new years resolutions, there are some healthy recipes you can make that still taste great — like hummus! Chef Tomm Johnson with the Whaler Cafe has a great recipe.

Here’s what you’ll need to whip it up:

1 (15 ounce) can garbanzo beans,drained, liquid reserved

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon sesame oil, or to taste

And for the hummus garnish you’ll need some paprika and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Chef Tomm says you can also add whatever other flavors you want into the hummus –maybe red pepper? Or extra lemon? YUM!

Here are the directions:

Place garbanzo beans, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, cumin, salt, and sesame oil in a food processor and blend until it has a smooth consistency. You may need to add some of the reserved bean liquid to get it really smooth.  Place in a small dish and garnish it with paprika and olive oil.  Serve!

And to arrange the pita chips, cut pitas into 8 pieces, drizzle with olive oil, and some salt, bake them in a 400 degree oven until their slightly crisp, and then serve with your hummus.

Eating healthy never tasted so good!

 

