Tips to Make Your Super Bowl Party Score

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH)- Even if your favorite football team doesn’t make it into the super bowl, you’ll probably still watch the game, and that means– parties! Wedding and party planner Lisa Antonecchia gives tips on how to throw the best super bowl bash!

Antonecchia says the first step is the decorations, because they can really add some flare, and dress up your snacks. Antonecchia suggests getting some trays to serve your food on, because it really makes it feel like you’re actually at the big game. She says you can also get some serving trays that look like footballs for some added fun.

As for tablecloth, Antonecchia says it’s easy to make one that looks just like a football field. She says you just need some green felt, a white marker, and a measuring tape. Antonecchia says you can measure out fake “yard lines” on the tablecloth, and mark them with the marker. Easy, and fun! Antonecchia says you can use that same marker to draw some fun football laces on your glasses too!