Veteran community college president to retire in June

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The longtime president of Gateway Community College in New Haven is retiring.

Dorsey L. Kendrick is scheduled to step down June 1. She began her tenure as president of the school in 1999.

Mark Ojakian (oh-JAY’-kee-an), president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system, calls Kendrick “one of the most talented and fervent leaders” of the state higher education system. He says she is “constantly going above and beyond for her students” and Gateway’s progress.

During her time as president, Kendrick is credited with growing enrollment and overseeing completion of the school’s downtown campus, which opened in 2012.

She worked to establish a nursing program at the school and instituted many new academic programs. The list includes allied health, engineering, business, early childhood education and transportation technology and automotive.

