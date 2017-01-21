West Haven Police investigate early morning shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating after shots were fired early Saturday morning.

West Haven Police say they received reports of several gun shots fired in the area of Dix Street around 2:45 Saturday morning. They say a witness saw an individual run into a Dix Street home right after they heard the four or five gun shots. According to officers, when they arrived, they found a man inside the home suffering from a bullet wound to his back near his shoulder.

The police say the victim said he was outside in his car when an unknown person approached him and fired several shots, hitting him once. First responders say the victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are on the scene and say they will continue to investigate what happened.