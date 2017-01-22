A Mostly Wet Nor’easter Heading Our Way!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

We’ll be dealing with patchy dense fog for much of the morning but it will eventually burn off and temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 50s with some sunshine, but not much.

We’ll stay dry for most of the day today but we can’t rule out a few showers this afternoon and evening. However, our weather will be changing tonight going into Monday with what’s the “strongest” storm of the season thus far.

We’ll break this storm into 3 parts; Wind (coastal flooding), Rain (road ponding) and light wet snow.

Wind: Winds will gradually increase from the ENE direction Sunday into Tuesday. Here’s the breakdown:

Sunday afternoon: ENE 5-10 MPH Gusts to 20 MPH

Sunday evening: ENE 10-20 MPH Gusts to 25 MPH

Overnight Sunday/Monday morning: ENE 20-35 MPH Gusts to 40 MPH

Monday afternoon/evening: ENE 30-45 MPH Gusts to 50-60 MPH, especially along the shoreline

Tuesday morning: NE 15-25 MPH Gusts 30 MPH

Tuesday afternoon: NE 5-15 MPH

With these strong winds, scattered power outages are likely. Also, both high tide cycles Monday need to be watched closely for residents along the immediate shoreline. Tides will likely run a foot or so higher than normal. High tide times are 5-8 AM Monday morning and 6-9PM Monday evening.

Rain:

Sunday will feature a few afternoon/evening scattered showers but it will be more dry than wet. The best chance for a few showers will be in northern CT.

Overnight Sunday features a few showers or sleet/wet snowflakes in the hills but not much. However, late morning on Monday steadier rain will be moving into the state and the roughest weather is expected during the afternoon/evening into the overnight hours before tapering off Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is expected Monday afternoon into the evening. Visibility will be reduced at times and ponding is possible on the roads.

The rain will lighten up overnight Monday into Tuesday before tapering off midday. We’re expecting 1-2 inches of rain when all is said and done. This will be very beneficial for our drought numbers!

Snow:

Can’t rule out a few ice pellets or wet snowflakes Sunday evening but we’re not expecting any accumulations as surface temperatures will be well above 32°F. The best chance to see “accumulating snow” would be Monday evening for the highest elevations of CT in the NW hills, but with the likely forecast track of the storm, there’s a good chance it will just be too warm to see anything significant at this point.

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone