Assault a cop? Connecticut lawmakers want stiffer penalties

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some Connecticut lawmakers are working to stiffen the penalties for assaulting and threatening police officers and judges.

Rep. J.P. Sredzinski is proposing a bill that would make it a hate crime to assault or “verbally attack” police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians because of their occupations. The Monroe Republican says the legislature needs to send a message that Connecticut condemns attacks on first responders.

Several other bills would increase the penalties for assaulting “reasonably identifiable” off-duty police officers and correctional officers. Another would increase the penalty for threatening state judges.

State law already makes it a felony to assault police officers and other first responders. The crime carries one to 10 years in prison.

