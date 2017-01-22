Bring fitness into your everyday life

(WTNH) — Half the battle of living a healthy lifestyle is eating well. The other half of the battle is finding the time for fitness and exercise. If you don’t feel like you’re ready for the gym or you simply don’t have time to get there, we’ve got your back with ways to bring fitness into the routines of your everyday life.

Shana Schneider, founder of ZoeFit, says, “We can stick to our fitness resolutions by taking away our biggest hurdle – time.” Schneider joined us on Good Morning Connecticut to demonstrate 3 easy tips for how to put your New Year’s fitness resolutions into action.

As you’ll see clicking the video above, we can uncover time for fitness by bringing it into things we are already doing everyday.
1. Add an exercise to brushing your teeth.
– You can do side leg lifts or squats and start your day with a fitness goal success!
2. Stand up during meetings and calls.
– Standing up is an easy way to counteract the detrimental health effects of sitting for extended periods of time during the day.
3.  Make walking dates.
– If you look forward to something, you’re more likely to do it. Plus, walking is good for your bones, for your circulation, and burning calories, too!
For more information from Shana Schneider, you can visit her website Zoefit.com.

