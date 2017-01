OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– I-95 north is closed in Old Lyme due to a serious accident Sunday afternoon.

The Department of Transportation says that I-95 northbound is closed between exits 70 and 71 because of a one car accident that was reported at 2:11 p.m.

State police say the highway is shut down due to the seriousness of the crash. There is no word on if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

The accident is expected to clear in four hours or less. The incident remains under investigation.