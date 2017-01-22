Healthy eating tips for New Year’s resolutioners

(WTNH) — If you’re starting to slip on those New Year’s resolutions including eating healthier, we’ve got easy tips on how to stay on track.

Joining us on Good Morning Connecticut, Caryn Sullivan of Pretty Wellness shares healthier food options to help you make small changes toward a healthier lifestyle. Sullivan hopes viewers will be inspired to make healthier choices with their foods.

Pretty Wellness is a website with social media channels that specializes in educating and motivating busy women and mothers with tips and tales about making healthy living easy. Through the blog and social media channels, Pretty Wellness covers diet, fitness, mindfulness, beauty and household products that help improve the individual and family’s overall wellness. Created by Fairfield resident, Caryn Sullivan, writer, public speaker, wife, and mom of Kyle. Caryn has a plantbased nutrition certification from Cornell and has spent the last three years thriving on a whole-foods, plant-based diet as well as a largely non-toxic lifestyle. Caryn has been seen on The Dr. Oz show and local TV news stations, informing corporate audiences including ESPN, Best Buy Corporate and Comcast and contributes regularly to The Huffington Post