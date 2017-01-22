PD: Robbers start fire at Newtown liquor store

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the two men who started a fire after robbing a liquor store in Newtown Saturday night.

Police say just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the Red Rooster Liquor at 113 South Main Street to the report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers saw a fire that was burning in the rear of the building and the fire department assisted in extinguishing it.

The owner told police that two men entered the store and one asked for help in locating a product. At the same time, the other suspect showed a gun and took a large amount of cash from several night receipts.

The suspects then fled through the back of the store and started a fire before leaving. The owner was forced to smash a window to flee through the front of the building.

Police say after checking the premise, officers saw a racial slur and two swastikas painted on the rear door of the building. The owner told police that those marking were not there before the robbery.

The suspects are described as tall white males dressed in dark clothing. Police are investigating with the assistance from the State Police Major Crime and Fire Marshall’s Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newtown Police at 203-426-5841.

