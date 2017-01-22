Police search for man who attempted to rob West Haven store

By Published: Updated:
Surveillance photos of the attempted robbery suspect. (West Haven PD)
Surveillance photos of the attempted robbery suspect. (West Haven PD)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)-  West Haven police are looking for the man who attempted to rob a store last Wednesday night.

Police say at around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to Krauzers at 111 Elm Street for an attempted robbery. The suspect threatened the store clerk claiming he was armed but no weapon was displayed. Police say the suspect also went behind the counter, grabbed on to the manager and proceeded to push and pull him away from the counter.  During the struggle, the owner received a minor injury to his hand.

Surveillance photos of the attempted robbery suspect. (West Haven PD)
Surveillance photos of the attempted robbery suspect. (West Haven PD)

Police say no cash was taken and the suspect then fled on foot heading east on Elm Street.  The attempted robbery and photos of the suspect were captured on a surveillance camera.

Police ask anyone who may recognize the man to contact them by phone or any of their social media venues or tip lines. The incident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s