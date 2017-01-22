Police search for man who attempted to rob West Haven store

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- West Haven police are looking for the man who attempted to rob a store last Wednesday night.

Police say at around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to Krauzers at 111 Elm Street for an attempted robbery. The suspect threatened the store clerk claiming he was armed but no weapon was displayed. Police say the suspect also went behind the counter, grabbed on to the manager and proceeded to push and pull him away from the counter. During the struggle, the owner received a minor injury to his hand.

Police say no cash was taken and the suspect then fled on foot heading east on Elm Street. The attempted robbery and photos of the suspect were captured on a surveillance camera.

Police ask anyone who may recognize the man to contact them by phone or any of their social media venues or tip lines. The incident remains under investigation.