Senator Blumenthal talks inauguration and Women’s March

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– News 8 spoke with Senator Richard Blumenthal, who spent the last few days in Washington, attending two high profile events. First, the inauguration on Friday. Then the Women’s March on Saturday.

Senator Blumenthal got back from Washington D.C. Saturday night. He was one of the Democrats who attended both events.

A women’s march was also held in Hartford Saturday in solidarity with the demonstration in Washington. That march drew about 10,000 people. But the one in Washington brought more than half a million.

Related: Thousands gather for Women’s March on Hartford

Blumenthal says the Women’s March is more than just a moment but a movement. He said it made an impression on him and that he will remember the size and energy of the crowd when he is on the senate floor.

“Being there with my family, including my 23-year-old daughter, brought home to me how much is at stake and how deeply people feel about the progress we made,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, (D) – Connecticut.

Blumenthal also attended the inauguration. He says it had a spirit of unity, that it brought people of different backgrounds together.