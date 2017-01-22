Senator Blumenthal talks inauguration and Women’s March

By Published: Updated:
blumenthal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– News 8 spoke with Senator Richard Blumenthal, who spent the last few days in Washington, attending two high profile events. First, the inauguration on Friday. Then the Women’s March on Saturday.

Senator Blumenthal got back from Washington D.C. Saturday night. He was one of the Democrats who attended both events.

A women’s march was also held in Hartford Saturday in solidarity with the demonstration in Washington. That march drew about 10,000 people. But the one in Washington brought more than half a million.

Related: Thousands gather for Women’s March on Hartford

Blumenthal says the Women’s March is more than just a moment but a movement. He said it made an impression on him and that he will remember the size and energy of the crowd when he is on the senate floor.

“Being there with my family, including my 23-year-old daughter, brought home to me how much is at stake and how deeply people feel about the progress we made,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, (D) – Connecticut.

Blumenthal also attended the inauguration. He says it had a spirit of unity, that it brought people of different backgrounds together.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s