Tribes to hold meeting in Windsor Locks on casino plans

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — The two Connecticut tribes that want to develop a new casino will discuss their plans in one of two communities where they hope to build the gambling venue.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes will hold the meeting on Thursday at the Windsor Locks High School auditorium, starting at 7 p.m.

The tribes this month narrowed their possible locations to Windsor Locks and East Windsor. They hope to compete with MGM’s facility in Massachusetts.

Mohegan Tribal Chairman Kevin Brown says the tribes want to answer questions and hear residents’ concerns. He says the meeting will also be a chance to “clearly outline the positive elements we want to bring to the community.”

Potential locations in Windsor Locks include Bradley International Airport and the Thrall Tobacco Farm site near I-91.

