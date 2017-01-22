Veteran celebrates 107th birthday in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man in Wallingford is celebrating quite the birthday this weekend.

Pasquale Borelli, known as “pop,” turned 107 years old. He celebrated Sunday at the Skyview Center where he’s lived for the last 11 years. Many of his family members were there.

Borelli is also an army veteran.

“He’s my hero. And he was on the beach in Normandy worked on a medical ship in WWII so he was there to save his brothers. He’s an American hero. He’s my hero,” said Richard Buttery, his grandson.

Borelli’s birthday was actually Saturday, but everyone celebrated Sunday. So technically he is 107 years and one-day old.

