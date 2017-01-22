Video shows Trump supporter heckling high schoolers

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut mayor says police are reviewing a video that shows a man with a Donald Trump sign shouting profanities and disparaging immigrants outside a high school.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said Sunday on Twitter that the police department is reviewing the video.

The loud heckling happened at the end of the school day on Friday afternoon, not long after Trump was sworn in as president.

Danbury High School Principal Dan Donovan sent a message to parents Saturday describing the man as intoxicated. Donovan says he approached some students in a threatening way after arriving to pick up a relative.

Boughton says the man’s behavior was boorish and disgusting.

The Republican has been the city’s mayor since 2001 and is expected to run for governor in 2018.

