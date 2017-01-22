Video shows Trump supporter heckling high schoolers

Associated Press logo By Published:
Website for Danbury high school.
Website for Danbury high school.

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut mayor says police are reviewing a video that shows a man with a Donald Trump sign shouting profanities and disparaging immigrants outside a high school.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said Sunday on Twitter that the police department is reviewing the video.

The loud heckling happened at the end of the school day on Friday afternoon, not long after Trump was sworn in as president.

Danbury High School Principal Dan Donovan sent a message to parents Saturday describing the man as intoxicated. Donovan says he approached some students in a threatening way after arriving to pick up a relative.

Boughton says the man’s behavior was boorish and disgusting.

The Republican has been the city’s mayor since 2001 and is expected to run for governor in 2018.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s