2 suffer smoke inhalation in Meriden apartment

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning, for smoke inhalation in a Meriden apartment complex.

The fire department says a pot on the stove caused a lot of smoke at an apartment complex on Crown Street. This resulted in two adults being transported to hospitals for smoke inhalation. One victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and the other was taken to MidState Medical Center.

While the damage was minimal to the building, it caused so much smoke that the apartment is uninhabitable at this time. Firefighters have cleared the scene and everyone else is back inside the building.

It is unclear if there were working smoke detectors in the apartment.