Abortion raised in Connecticut after years of scant debate

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The issue of abortion is being raised at the Connecticut state Capitol after years of little to no debate.

More Republicans are sitting in the General Assembly following President Donald Trump’s election, including more who are socially conservative. Some are making proposals that haven’t been seen in Connecticut, including a bill that would require transvaginal ultrasounds before a woman can terminate a pregnancy.

A group of mostly Democratic lawmakers on Monday unveiled a package of bills they say will ensure Connecticut “will be at the forefront of protecting a woman’s right to choose her own health care” no matter what happens in Washington, D.C.

Bob Duff, the Senate’s majority leader, says none of the bills limiting abortion rights will be taken up in the Senate.

