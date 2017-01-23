Car crash into telephone poll closes road in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)– A road in Wolcott will be closed all day Monday after a car crashed into a telephone pole.

Police say Todd Road, at the corner of Frisbie Circle, will be closed down until at least 6 p.m. The road is closed due to a car accident that happened at 12:20 a.m.

During the crash, a telephone pole was taken down. The pole now has to be replaced and according to workers, that will take several hours.

There will be alternate detours on Woodtick Road to County Road and to East Street to Meriden Road. There’s also a detour from Meriden Road Waterbury to Frost Road to Woodtick Road into Wolcott.