Cervical cancer deaths higher than experts first thought

(WTNH) — A new study shows some scary statistics about cervical cancer. The risk of dying from cervical cancer is actually much higher than many people originally thought.

A new study published in the journal, Cancer, Monday found there’s a difference in mortality rates in cervical between races. The study shows that African-American women are dying from cervical cancer 77% more than people first thought, while Caucasian women are dying at a rate of 47% higher.

The study found that previous estimates of cervical cancer death rates did not include women who had already had their cervixes removed in hysterectomy procedures.