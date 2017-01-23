Crews demolish condos in New Haven after fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are hard at work in New Haven today demolishing a condominium complex after a fire last month.

Officials say crews are knocking down more than a dozen condos within the Harbour Landing Condominium complex after officials deemed those buildings to be too dangerous and unstable.

Related Content: Investigators say chimney caused New Haven condo fire

Investigators say last month’s fire at the Harbour Landing Condominium complex started in a fireplace.

According to officials, there were no injuries in that fire, but they said it left over a dozen people homeless.