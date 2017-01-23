Crews demolish condos in New Haven after fire

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH / Stephanie Simoni)
(WTNH / Stephanie Simoni)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are hard at work in New Haven today demolishing a condominium complex after a fire last month.

Officials say crews are knocking down more than a dozen condos within the Harbour Landing Condominium complex after officials deemed those buildings to be too dangerous and unstable.

Related Content: Investigators say chimney caused New Haven condo fire

Investigators say last month’s fire at the Harbour Landing Condominium complex started in a fireplace.

According to officials, there were no injuries in that fire, but they said it left over a dozen people homeless.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s