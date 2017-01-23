Crews investigate house fire in East Lyme

EAST LYME, Conn (WTNH) — East Lyme firefighters are working to figure out how a house fire started Sunday night.

East Lyme and Waterford Fire Departments responded to a house fire at 34 Grouse Circle in East Lyme Sunday night. The flames broke out around 11:00 p.m.

When crews arrived, they were able to get the fire under control within a couple of hours.

The fire has since been put out, and firefighters are investigating a cause.

There are no reported injuries at this time, and crews did not say whether anyone was inside of the house at the time of the fire.