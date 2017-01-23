Cruisin’ Connecticut – Real Life Ninja Academy in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Windsor, home of the brand-new, Real Life Ninja Academy.

If you’ve seen the show “American Ninja Warrior,” you know that it takes more than just brute strength to complete the course. The Real Life Ninja Academy is a training facility built to mock the American Ninja Warrior course.

The man behind it all is Drew Drechsel. Out of 75,000 competitors, he won “last man standing” in the show last year, both in the U.S. and Japan, which makes him number one in the world. And he lives in Hamden. How cool!

Drechsel hopes 2017 is his year to win big:

Every year I’m getting a little bit better and I’m hoping that this will be my year where I finally achieve totally victory and that million dollars is mine.

The Real Life Ninja Academy was the brainchild of Drechsel, who is impressed by the course:

This is a beautiful facility it’s the biggest ninja gym that I’ve been to and it’s one of the top biggest ninja gyms that a lot of other people have been to. You’ve got four giant rigs in here, two 14 foot warped walls, one 10 foot wall for kids, a 12 foot wall for like teenagers.

The academy is really built for kids as a learning experience:

When we’re training for ninja warrior, kids are learning how to fall. Learning how to be okay with falling, picking themselves back up and also getting right back in to the obstacles that we’re facing that day. It becomes a life lesson that they can take in schools or relationships it really makes them a whole well rounded person. That’s one of the coolest things about this is anybody can walk in off the streets and try this stuff. Everything is matted and most of the stuff doesn’t require as much strength as you would actually assume.

Visit the Real Life Ninja Academy: 850 Prospect Hill Rd, Windsor, CT 06095

