Democratic state legislators introduce bills to protect “Affordable Care Act” provisions on women’s health

(WTNH)–Pro-life groups in Connecticut are saying they welcome the effort to discuss women’s issues during the current state legislative session. Over the weekend, about 10,000 people rallied for women’s rights at the State Capitol in Hartford.

On Monday, Democratic state legislators said they plan to introduce a package of bills to protect provisions of the federal “Affordable Care Act,” and other workplace protections.

“What we present today is a package of bills that will not only continue to protect those choices but make sure that no matter what happens in Washington, Connecticut will be in the forefront of protecting a woman’s right to chose her own health care,” said Senator Mae Flexer of Danielson.

“Connecticut is one of only a handful of states in the entire country that does not require a minor girl to, at least, notify her parents before having an abortion,” said Peter Wolfgang of the Family Institute of CT.

That is one of the laws Democratic lawmakers are looking to protect, but that pro-life groups want to see changed.