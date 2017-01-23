Driver collides with State Police cruiser in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver in Brookfield struck a state police cruiser parked on route 7 which was providing protection to another cruiser following a previous motor vehicle accident investigation.

According to a state police report, a Connecticut State Trooper in a marked cruiser equipped with emergency lights was investigating an unrelated motor vehicle accident that had occurred in the left lane of route 7 northbound, approximately 800 feet north of exit 12 on ramp. The vehicle from the initial collision could not be moved, so a trooper parked their marked cruiser, with emergency lights activated, a distance behind the first trooper’s vehicle to offer additional protection, so the other trooper could complete their investigation.

Another vehicle came up behind this scene in the left lane and collided with the rear of the trooper’s cruiser. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage, and the cruiser was pushed about 80 feet forward. Trooper in cruiser that was struck was sent to Danbury hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say the accident is under investigation.