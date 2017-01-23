East Haven residents prepare for another storm

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The town of East Haven prepared Monday for the storm. Workers tried to curb flooding on Cosey Beach by cleaning out storm drains. Richard Crosby said, “A word to the wise, batten down the hatches and just make sure everything is secure.”

Charlie Coyle, Road Foreman with the Town of East Haven said, “We are trying to get the basins clean if there is any debris in the basins, some of the flood gates that will open up during the night if we do get a high tide surge.” Cosey Beach residents have been though a number of storms.

Barbara Natarajan told NEWS8, “Sandy and Irene we had to evacuate both times. Locals are worried about the flooding. Natarajan said, “Our condos are raised up 20 feet. We do park underneath. Last time we moved the cars. Some people left them and their tail pipes got flooded.” Contractors were also out securing homes on the shoreline.

Clay Markham with High Caliber Contracting said, “This house actually got flooded during hurricane Sandy and it’s in the DOH program in Connecticut right.”Hundreds of homes have been lifted since Super Storm Sandy on the Connecticut coastline. Town officials hope the storm passes through without causing any damage. Coyle added, “We could get a storm where we get nothing if the wind is going the opposite way.”