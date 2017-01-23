Effort to protect public lands in CT from sale or giveaway underway

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Forest and Park Association wants to keep public lands in the state from being sold or given away.

The association is calling for a constitutional amendment and has submitted a letter to the General Assembly signed by 125 local, state, regional and national organizations seeking a statewide referendum to do that.

According to the letter the legislature has already approved a resolution that has been signed by the Governor proposing an amendment to the constitution to protect real property held or controlled by the state however it must be passed again this year by the legislature and put on the 2018 ballot.