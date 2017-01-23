Excitement grows among eastern Connecticut Patriots fans

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Eastern Connecticut is at least in part Patriots country and you can bet there are a lot folks excited after the New England Patriots’ AFC championship win.

“Very excited,” says Holly Fowles who works at Mystic Travel. “I even woke my dogs up I was yelling so loud.”

Fowles and her sister who runs Mystic Travel are big Pats fans but they’re not Superbowl bound.

“I don’t think I can afford it,” says Charlene Fowles.

Superbowl packages flooded her email inbox Monday morning including one from Patriots Place with the official NFL package.

“Starts at $4,999 without accommodations and airfare,” says Fowles.

They expect to get a lot of calls but can only remember one person who paid that price. That was for the Patriots’ first Superbowl berth.

“We did have a woman who was in her 80s,” says Fowles. “Came in and didn’t care what it cost she wanted to see her Patriots.”

“Everyone’s excited,” says Dan Brodaski, manager at The Spot in Groton. “We’re getting bookings for the game. Preparing some specials for that.”

He expects to be very busy on game day while Taylor Sports in Olde Mistick Village could be seeing a lot more football fans in the next week.

“It’s usually like that for the Superbowl,” says Kourtney Batson who works in the store. “People do parties and so they’ll come in and get shot glasses or they go and tailgate. So it’s nice good for business.”

This may be Patriots country but Taylor Sports carries gear for all 32 NFL teams. So Falcons, Steelers, and Packers fans also kept the store busy. A signed Gronkowski jersey which is framed and hangs behind the register though may be out of reach for the average fan.

“It’s $800,” says Batson.

If that’s too rich for your blood the store also has Gronkowski’s numbered t-shirt for $29.99 and they also have one for a guy named Brady